

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all the items on the agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday.



The company noted that the actions of the members of the Board of Management were ratified with 96.60% of the votes cast, those of the members of the Supervisory Board with 88.45%.



The remuneration system for the members of the Management Board received 95.33% of the votes cast.



The dividend for the 2019 financial year proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board was accepted with 98.92%.



The Annual Meeting also elected Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, with 80.51% of the votes cast as a member of the Supervisory Board representing the shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

