

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has proposed a new legislation that aims to bloc immigrants from countries with disease outbreaks who seek asylum in the United States.



According to a notice published on Federal Register, the proposed rule would amend existing regulations by the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.



These Departments consider asylum applicants as 'potential international threats from the spread of pandemics' and as a danger to the security of the United States'.



'Thus, they are ineligible to be granted asylum or the protection of withholding of removal in the United States under Immigration and Nationality Act ('INA') sections 208 and 241 and DHS and DOJ regulations'.



'Protection of withholding of removal' is a protected immigration status for those who prove that they are likely to face danger if returned to their h countries of origin.



Before implementing, the proposed rule will be open to a public comment.



It doesn't specify if the amendment is proposed in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic.



