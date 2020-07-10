

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction in May.



On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 1.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 1.9 percent following the 2.7 percent drop in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.8 percent on month and down 4.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.9 percent on month and tumbled 15.6 percent on year.



