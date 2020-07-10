

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Austrian sensor manufacturer ams AG said that it has successfully closed acquisition of German lighting company Osram Licht AG. The takeover offer has been fully settled and the offer price paid to the holders of the tendered shares.



Following the closing, ams holds 69% of all shares in Osram, excluding treasury shares, on the basis of the takeover offer and additional purchases equivalent to a transaction value of around 2.7 billion euros.



ams expects to gain representation on the supervisory Board of Osram, as the majority shareholder of Osram.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OSRAM-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de