

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KIND Healthy Snacks is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Oats & Honey Granola pouches citing the presence of undeclared sesame seeds, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves KIND Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut. The product is sold in a plastic pouch and is available in two sizes. The 11 ounces pouch with UPC code of 60265217186-4 has Best By dates ranging from April 4, 2021 to June 1, 2021. The 17 ounces pouch with UPC code of 60265225101-6 has Best By dates ranging from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021.



The product was manufactured in the United States and distributed through retail stores and ecommerce sites.



The recall does not affect any other KIND products.



KIND, which recently decided to move away from using sesame seeds in its Oats & Honey Granola recipe, initiated the recall after it found out that the product's previous recipe was used and placed into new packaging.



Sesame seeds, a known allergen, is not listed as an ingredient in the product, instead, the label lists 'sesame seeds' under the 'May Contain' statement.



Consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to the product to date.



In similar recalls, Flagstone Foods LLC in late June called back certain North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix citing the possible presence of undeclared cashews.



Due to the presence of undeclared undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut, Fresh Express in June recalled a limited quantity of Southwest Chopped Kit. Nestle USA, a division of Swiss food major Nestlé, recalled certain Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products for the presence of undeclared soy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

