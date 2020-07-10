

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc. (GPOR.L), in its first-quarter trading update, reported Friday that it collected 69% of June rent to date including amounts covered by rent deposits.



In the first quarter, 4.3 million pounds of new rent signed.



Great Portland reported 21.6 million pounds of rent deposits/bank guarantees, of which 2.5 million pounds is anticipated to be utilised against outstanding June rent.



The company noted that 82% of March rent now collected including drawn deposits.



At present, all offices are open and operating with COVID-19 Secure status.



The company further reported good progress across its development programme during lockdown.



Toby Courtauld, Chief Executive, said, 'Whilst the lockdown has started to ease and our office pre-letting momentum remains healthy, COVID-19 is disrupting the activities of many of our existing occupiers, which in some instances is impacting their ability to meet their rental payments.'



