

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) said it will create a new unit and launch a offering for direct private investments such as Private Equity and Private Debt for its UHNW clients.



The unit will offer access to private market transactions across all its regions via professionals in its major booking centres. The unit will complement Julius Baer's current product range and will be embedded in its Markets division, the company said.



The new unit will be led by Giuseppe De Filippo, who will join the Bank together with a team of several experts on 1 October 2020.



Filippo joins from UBS, where he held various roles and, in the end, had been leading the Direct Investments Group and the Corporate Finance Group, globally. Prior to this, he worked as an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Company in Zurich, Singapore, and Shanghai from 1999 to 2006.



