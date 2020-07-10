

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production rebounded at a faster than expected pace in May as coronavirus containment measures were relaxed, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output grew 19.6 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 20.6 percent fall in April. This was the first rise in three months. Production was forecast to climb 15.1 percent in May.



At the same time, manufacturing output advanced 22 percent, in contrast to a 22.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Mining and quarrying output grew 9.2 percent and construction output surged 118.5 percent in May.



Compared to February, the month before the start of the general lockdown, industrial output decreased 21.2 percent and manufacturing output fell 23.4 percent.



During three months to May, manufacturing output plunged 25.9 percent and industrial production decreased 23.4 percent.



