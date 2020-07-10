

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit narrowed in May amid a fall in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 84 million in May from EUR 100 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 60 million.



Exports fell 25.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 17.0 percent decline in April.



Imports decreased 24.0 percent annually in May, following a 22.0 percent fall in the previous month.



Exports to Spain, Finland, the USA and the Netherlands decreased in May. At the same time, imports from Sweden, Lithuania and Germany decreased sharply.



