

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer prices rose in June, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in June, after remaining unchanged in May.



Transportation cost fell at a slower pace of 1.5 percent after easing 3.6 percent. Prices for restaurants and hotels declined 2.0 percent and communication cost fell 1.8 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy products and unprocessed foods, was 0.9 percent in June versus 0.7 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in June, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.1 percent in June.



