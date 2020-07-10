

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged up in cautious trade on Friday as focus shifted to the start of corporate earnings season.



Record deaths in Florida and California as well as fears of a second wave in Asia served to cap the upside to some extent, heading into the weekend.



The benchmark DAX rose 44 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,533 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



Tech stocks were rising after Apple chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted revenue just above estimates for the June quarter.



Infineon Technologies advanced 1.7 percent and Dialog Semiconductor added 0.3 percent.



Osram Licht AG shares rose over 1 percent. Austrian sensor manufacturer ams AG said that it has successfully closed acquisition of the German lighting company.



The takeover offer has been fully settled and the offer price paid to the holders of the tendered shares.



Genetic testing firm Qiagen rose 1.7 percent after it reported a 68 percent rise in quarterly earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

