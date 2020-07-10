

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Thursday revealed the top ten states with the most, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) per capita, as well as the top ten states with the fastest-growing SMBs, selling on amazon's platform.



SMBs in Iowa, Delaware, California, Wyoming, and New Jersey account for the highest number of SMBs per capita selling in Amazon Stores. SMBs in Iowa, Washington, Alabama, Virginia, and Louisiana are showing the fastest growth, Amazon said.



Iowa came first in both the categories with about 10,000 SMB sellers having 57% average growth.



Amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, many of the SMBs, who are struggling to stay afloat, have resorted to online options to reach their customers.



According to Amazon, products from small and medium-sized businesses account for more than half of the merchandise sold in its stores worldwide. Last year, more than 15,000 American SMBs crossed $1 million in sales in Amazon's stores globally.



Amazon has spent $15 billion last year on logistics, tools, services, programs, and people to help small and medium-sized businesses globally.



According to McKinsey & Company, SMBs account for roughly 48 percent of the US economy and provide employment to about 60 million people in the United States.



