

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices declined for the third month in a row in June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.1 percent decline in May.



Prices for transportation declined 9.1 percent annually in June. Prices of housing decreased 4.5 percent and communication cost fell 2.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 3.6 percent and those for health grew 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in June, after a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.9 percent annually in June, following a 0.7 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.7 percent in June, following a 0.2 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production fell 7.5 percent yearly in May, following a 10.2 percent decline in April.



Manufacturing output fell 8.4 percent annually in May and mining and quarrying production declined 11.8 percent. Production of electricity decreased 4.8 percent, while those of water supply rose 4.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.3 percent in May, after a 11.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

