

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate fell in April, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate decreased to 12.8 percent in April from 13.0 percent in the same month last year. In March, the rate was 13.2 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 24.4 percent in April from 23.2 percent in the previous year. The rate was 24.6 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 427,000 to 3.755 million in April compared to the previous year.



The number of employed fell by 2.585 million to 25.614 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 13.8 percent in April from 13.1 percent in March.



