

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined at a softer pace in May, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 19.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 32.5 percent decrease in April.



The latest output was significantly affected by the annual drop in the production of transport equipment, by 56.9 percent.



Manufacturing output declined 22.3 percent in May.



Output in mining and quarrying declined 16.7 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output rose 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 19.7 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de