CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will publish Canada jobs data for June at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economists expect a job growth of 700,000, compared to an increase of 289,600 jobs in May.



The loonie recovered from its early lows against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The loonie was worth 0.9439 against the aussie, 78.56 against the yen, 1.5334 against the euro and 1.3594 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

