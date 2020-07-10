Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)
Mortsel, Belgium - July 10, 2020 - 5.40 p.m. CET
According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.
In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:
On July 3, 2020, Classic Fund Management AG has announced that as per
July 1, 2020, its stake in Agfa-Gevaert is less than 3%.
Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com
Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32
