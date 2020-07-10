

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland benchmark SMI ended on a firm note on Friday as stocks rebounded after three successive days of losses, after a couple of positive economic reports from Europe, and positive news from Gilead Sciences about its coronavirus vaccine remdesivir.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 86.59 points or 0.85% at 10,229.97, after rallying to a high of 10,242.38 from an early low of 10,113.49.



The index lost nearly 1% over the past three sessions.



Lonza Group, Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, Sika, Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Zurich Insurance Group, LafargeHolcim and Nestle gained 1.5 to 2.1%.



Givaudan and Swatch Group both ended higher by about 1.25%, while UBS Group gained 1.2%.



Roche Holding shares edged down marginally, while Novartis posted a small gain. Novartis announced that its Enerzair Breezhaler has reportedly benefited patients with uncontrolled asthma. The company is trying to get its product approved beyond the European Union, Japan and Canada.



In the midcap section, AMS climbed up more than 6%. Ems Chemie Holding shares gained about 2.6% after the company reported net sales of CHF849 million and net operating income of CHF229 million in the first half of the year.



Barry Callebaut moved up 2.3% and PSP Swiss Property gained 2%. Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli, OC Oerlikon Corp, Baloise Holding and Georg Fischer gained 1.3 to 1.6%.



Julius Baer gained more than 1%. The bank is said to be creating a new unit offering direct private investments, including private equity and private debt, to ultra-high net worth clients.



Schindler Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Logitech and Lindt & Sp Ps also ended more than 1% up. Dufry shares declined more than 3% after the company announced a radical restructuring to shore up its balance sheet.



