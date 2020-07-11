

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago-based Oak Street Health Inc. announced that it has filed for initial public offering to sell up to $100 million of shares. No pricing terms disclosed.



Founded in 2012, Oak Street said it intends to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol 'OSH.'



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the proposed offering. Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de