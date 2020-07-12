

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Biologics said that it has further expanded its partnership with STCube through an additional development and manufacturing service agreement of STM418, an anti-PD1 immuno-oncology candidate.



Through preliminary studies, STCube reported that STM418, which selectively masks glycosylation site N58 on PD-1, potently inhibits PD-1/PD-L1 binding to enhance anti-tumor immunity.



As per the development and manufacturing agreement, Samsung Biologics will offer full scope of CDO services from cell line development, process development, non-clinical & clinical material manufacturing, to IND submission for global clinical trials of STM418.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de