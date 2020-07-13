

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said it will additionally invest about $421 million in Chinese biotech company BeiGene's (BGNE) registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The investment maintains Amgen's current pro rata ownership of BeiGene at about 20.3%.



Amgen said the additional investment reflects its confidence in the progress the companies are making in their ongoing oncology collaboration in China.



Earlier today, Beigene said it plans to raise $2.08 billion in a direct offering of 145.84 million shares. The shares will be priced at $14.23 per share or $185 per American Depositary Share. The offering is expected to close on or around July 15.



