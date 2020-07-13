

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to fall in June, but the pace of decline slowed, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Wholesale prices dropped 3.3 percent annually in June after easing 4.3 percent in May. This was the fifth consecutive decrease in prices.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices advanced 0.6 percent in June, offsetting a 0.6 percent fall in May. Prices climbed for the first time since February.



Data showed that petroleum product prices decreased 23.4 percent on month, while mineral oil product prices grew 8.9 percent.



