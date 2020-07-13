

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its gold production was 130,994 ounces from the Sukari Gold Mine for the second-quarter, a 11% increase from last year. The outperformance in the quarter was as a result of an increase in mill feed head grade and the deferral of planned maintenance programmes from the second-quarter to second-half of year, resulting in more tonnes processed and greater production volumes.



The company said it is on track to meet 2020 full year guidance. The company has narrowed full year production range to 510,000 to 525,000 ounces of gold.



The company said it has a strong balance sheet with cash and liquid assets[5] of US$367 million, as at 30 June 2020, after payment of the first interim dividend of $69million on 15 May 2020.



