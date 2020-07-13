

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) said that it has signed a seven-year agreement with Hexion, to digitally transform its business to be more resilient, with greater operational agility and an ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth.



As part of the agreement, Capgemini will collaborate with Hexion to unlock value and drive innovation through a digital transformation of its global operations for procurement, finance and information technology.



Capgemini will leverage its broad portfolio of digital, cloud, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and business operations solutions to help Hexion gain operational agility and increase competitiveness in its end-markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPGEMINI-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de