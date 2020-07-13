

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gained ground on Monday as investors awaited cues from corporate earnings and looked at the possibility of more stimulus.



France will unveil 'massive' support for youth employment this week and a new broad stimulus plan including tax cuts for companies at the end of August, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.



The European Central Bank meets on Thursday but analysts don't see any changes to the bank's ultra-easy monetary policy stance.



Investors hope the EU 27 will make progress in agreeing a 750 billion euro ($848.78 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund later this week.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose by 25 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,996 after gaining 1 percent on Friday.



Automakers were moving higher, with Renault rising 1.5 percent and Peugeot gaining 1.9 percent.



Capgemini rose 0.8 percent. The company has signed a seven-year agreement with Hexion, to digitally transform its business to be more resilient.



Ubisoft Entertainment slumped 8.3 percent after the video games maker announced staff departures following allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.



