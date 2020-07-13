

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate rose in June to its highest level since early 2010, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate rose to 5.54 percent in June from 5.10 percent in May. This was the highest rate since January 2010, when the rate was 5.59 percent.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.60 percent.



The registered jobless rate increased to 9.0 percent in June from 8.51 percent a month ago. This was the highest since the March 2010.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 4.66 million persons in June from 4.39 million in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, climbed to 13.2 percent in June from 8.2 percent in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de