

Pepsico Inc (PEP) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $15.95 billion from $16.45 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.84 Bln. vs. $2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q2): $15.95 Bln vs. $16.45 Bln last year.



