

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound dropped to 134.79 against the yen and 1.2592 against the dollar, from its early 4-day highs of 135.42 and 1.2666, respectively.



The pound hit a 4-day low of 0.8985 against the euro, from a high of 0.8941 seen in the Asian session.



Reversing from its early near a 4-week high of 1.1900 against the franc, the pound ticked down to 1.1863.



If the pound falls further, it may find support around 131.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the dollar, 0.91 against the euro and 1.17 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de