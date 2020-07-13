

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida has registered its highest number of daily coronavirus cases Sunday, with more than 15,000 new infections.



15,299 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours surpasses the previous one-day high of 12,274 set at the peak of the outbreak in April.



It is also the highest single-day total by any state since the start of the pandemic, erasing the previous daily high reported in California.



It takes the state's total cases to 269,811, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data Monday. With an additional 45 deaths, total death toll in Florida reached 4242.



A surge in transmission of the virus has put Florida's hospitals under immense pressure. Intensive care facilities reportedly reached capacity in more than 40 hospitals in the state, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S.



Nationally, new daily cases continue to rise above 60000.



With 482 additional deaths, total deaths in the United States reached 135205. Total cases in the country rose to 3,304,942.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32350 deaths, 401706 infections), New Jersey (15525 deaths, 175298 infections), Michigan (6314 deaths, 76776 infections), Massachusetts (8325 deaths, 111597 infections), Louisiana (3416 deaths, 78122 infections), Illinois (7388 deaths, 155048 infections), Pennsylvania (6904 deaths, 99794 infections), California (7051 deaths, 324543 infections), Connecticut (4348 deaths, 47287 infections), Texas (3216 deaths, 262762 infections), Georgia (3003 deaths, 116935 infections), Virginia (1966 deaths, 70670 infections), Maryland (3319 deaths, 73109 infections), Florida (4242 deaths, 269811 infections), Indiana (2760 deaths, 51612 infections), Ohio (3058 deaths, 65592 infections), Colorado (1725 deaths, 36895 infections), Minnesota (1540 deaths, 42281 infections), Arizona (2237 deaths, 122467 infections) Washington (1438 deaths, 40656 infections), North Carolina (1522 deaths, 85771 infections), Mississippi (1249 deaths, 36287 infections), Tennessee (741 deaths, 61960 infections), Alabama (1121 deaths and 53587 infections) and Missouri (1092 deaths, 27880 infections).



