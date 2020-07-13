

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account balance swung to deficit in May from last year, data from the central bank showed on Monday.



The current account registered a deficit of $3.76 billion in May versus a surplus of $1.07 billion in the same period last year. In April, the current account deficit was $5.09 billion.



The goods deficit increased by $2.38 billion with a net outflow of $2.73 billion and services logged a net outflow of $33 million versus an inflow of $2.91 billion in the same month last year.



Investment income under primary income item posted a net outflow of $920 million in May, and the secondary income account recorded a net outflow of $28 million.



The capital account deficit was $4 billion in May. At the same time, the financial account deficit was $7.31 billion versus a surplus of $2.61 billion in the previous month.



