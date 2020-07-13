

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) said it anticipates growth in both reported revenue and organic revenue of approximately 12% for the second quarter ended July 5, 2020. The company noted that COVID-19 related solutions contributed approximately $190 million of revenue in the second quarter. The demand for the company's RT-PCR and serology tests, RNA extraction systems and kits, and automated liquid handling instrumentation was particularly robust during the quarter.



PerkinElmer will release its second quarter financial results on July 28, 2020, after market close.



