

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Positive early stage data of a COVID-19 virus trial is adding hope to investor sentiments on Monday, amid spiking infections. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 8.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up183.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 93.25 points.



The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged up 369.21 points or 1.4 percent to 26,075.30, the Nasdaq climbed 69.69 points or 0.7 percent to 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.99 points or 1.1 percent to 3,185.04.



On the economic front, Treasury Budget for June will be published at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the budget reported a deficit of $398.8 billion.



Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak about his belief that widespread testing for COVID-19 is the key to restoring consumer confidence and jump-starting the economic recovery and to discuss his economic outlook at a National Press Club online event, with moderator and audience Q&A.



Asian stocks advanced on Monday. Chinese shares extended last week's surge. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 59.96 points, or 1.77 percent, to 3,443.29, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.17 percent to 25,772.12.



Japanese shares hit a one-month high. The Nikkei average soared 493.93 points, or 2.22 percent, to 22,784.74, its highest close since June 10. The broader Topix index closed 2.46 percent higher at 1,573.02.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 58.30 points, or 0.98 percent, to 5,977.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 53 points, or 0.88 percent, at 6,089.30.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 65.00 points or 1.31 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 143.17 points or 1.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 67.54 points or 1.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 51.87 points or 0.50 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.34 percent.



