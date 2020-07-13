Infogroup Tapped by UNICEF USA as Exclusive Direct Mail Acquisition Media-Planning and List Management Partner

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Infogroup has been selected by UNICEF USA as its direct mail acquisition media-planning and list management partner, the company announced today.

UNICEF, which stands for "United Nations Children's Fund," works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first, and has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization. As it works to support UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the U.S., one of UNICEF USA's goals is to acquire high-value donors. That is why it turned to Infogroup, with its 45+ years of history in helping nonprofit organizations maximize revenue, improve performance, and identify high-value donors using data-driven strategies and technologies.

"With a focus on direct mail as a channel to acquire high value donors, we naturally turned to Infogroup as our exclusive direct mail list acquisition partner," said Helene Vallone, Vice President of Donor Strategy and Experience at UNICEF USA. "Infogroup is uniquely positioned to offer data-driven strategy and audience development services that will enable us to expand and improve our new donor acquisition program. We're confident that our partnership with Infogroup will be instrumental in helping us expand our pool of high-value prospects."

"We admire UNICEF USA's mission and are proud to work with an organization that has such an extraordinary global impact," said Niely Shams, Infogroup Senior Vice President of Media Strategy. "Infogroup's approach of using data, strategy, and technology will help us identify new prospective donors and improve direct mail acquisition performance for UNICEF USA. We look forward to using our expertise in audience development to strengthen and grow UNICEF USA's acquisition program."

To learn more about Infogroup's nonprofit and political solutions visit https://www.infogroup.com/solutions/nonprofit-political/.

About UNICEF USA

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

About Infogroup and Data Axle

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Infogroup has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

