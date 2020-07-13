

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the highest global surge in coronaviru cases in a day.



With more than 230,000 confirmed cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the worldwide total reached 12.9 million cases since the outbreak began.



With 60,719 new infections, more than one fourth of the global cases were reported in the United States, the world's worst affected country.



Brazil is the second worst-affected, while India remained in third place with alarming rise in cases and deaths.



Mexico surpassed Italy as the country where the fourth-most COVID deaths occurred.



Most new cases emerged in the Americas, followed by South East Asia.



The alarming pattern of daily increase was seen over the last three days. Global death toll from coronavirus crossed 561,000, as per WHO data.



In COVID-19 related news in other parts of the world, nail bars, beauty salons, spas, and tattoo parlors reopened in England Monday.



Bolivia's Economy Minister tested positive for coronavirus.



Finland lifted travel restrictions for 17 more European countries and 11 nations outside the continent.



Outbreaks continue to worsen in the Balkans.



As Romania is recording around 500 new cases every day, many other European countries, including Austria, Greece and Hungary, have banned Romanians from entering their soil.



In the wake of a fresh surge in cases, Kosovo put a hold on public events and religious gatherings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de