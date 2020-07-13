

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Partners of E. Merck KG appointed Belén Garijo as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Deputy CEO of Merck KGaA effective today. She will maintain her current Executive Board responsibilities.



Udit Batra has decided to pursue other opportunities outside Merck. Effective today, the contract of Batra as General Partner of E. Merck KG and Executive Board Member of Merck KGaA has been resolved.



On an interim basis, Christos Ross will take over the Life Science business lead. Ross joined Merck in 2008 and currently serves as Executive Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Operations within the Life Science business sector.



Marcus Kuhnert, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer and in charge of Merck Business Services and Procurement, will in addition take over the Executive Board responsibility for Information Technology.



