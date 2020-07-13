

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years.



The news of her death was announced by her husband and Hollywood superstar John Travolta on Instagram: 'My beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.'



The actor said his wife fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.



Travolta thanked her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.



'Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,' he added.



The couple, who had been married for nearly 29 years, have three children. Their eldest son Jett died in 2009.



People magazine quoted Preston's family representative as saying that the 57 year old actress had kept her cancer diagnosis private.



In her year-long career, Preston appeared in more than sixty television and film productions, which included notable roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire, The Cat in the Hat and the romantic comedy film Mischief.



In the last episode of her acting career, Preston played the role of Victoria Gotti in the 2018 movie 'Gotti,' featuring Travolta as her husband John Gotti in the leading role.



She also collaborated with her husband on Battlefield Earth and Old Dogs.



