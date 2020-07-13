

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said it has created a plastic free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood.



The company will debut the new bottle with Johnnie Walker scotch whisky in early 2021. The move is part of the company's efforts to reduce plastic waste and minimize the environmental footprint of packaging.



Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, said it has formed a new partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite to launch Pulpex Limited, a new sustainable packaging technology company.



Pulpex has developed the new, scalable paper-based bottle, made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards. The bottle will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams.



The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo's commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: 'Responsible Consumption and Production'.



Pulpex's technology enables it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mould bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods. The company has established a partner consortium of FMCG companies in non-competing categories, including Unilever and PepsiCo, to develop the technology further.



The consortium partners plan to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex's design and technology, in 2021. Diageo noted that more partners are expected to be announced later this year.



Among other beverage companies, PepsiCo said it has decided to adopt aluminum can packaging for water, instead of plastic bottles, and also expand the use of recycled plastic.



PepsiCo noted that the move advances its goals to make its complete packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025. It also plans to use 25 percent recycled plastic content in all its plastic packaging.



Coca-Cola, in January 2018, announced a global goal to help collect and recycle the equivalent of 100 percent of its packaging by 2030. The company also aims to make bottles with an average of 50 percent recycled content by 2030.



Earlier this year, Coca-Cola said it has no plans to abandon single-use plastic bottles as its consumers still want to use them.



