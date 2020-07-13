

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindziswa Mandela has died.



Zindzi Mandela, the iconic leader's youngest daughter and activist, died on Monday at the age of 59.



Her death comes on the same day Mandela's son Thembekile died in a car accident in 1969.



It was Zindzi who read to the world in February 1985 at Jabulani Stadium Mandela's rejection of South African President Botha's offer of a conditional release from prison.



She was serving as South African Ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.



