

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - nCino Inc., a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 8.06 million shares at $31.00 per share.



The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.21 million additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The company expects that its shares will begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 14, 2020, under the ticker symbol 'NCNO.' It expects to close the offering on July 16, 2020.



