McDermott Appoints Tareq Kawash Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International Ltd. today announced Tareq Kawash as Senior Vice President for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region effective immediately. Kawash was formerly the Senior Vice President for the Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian (EARC) region, which has been combined with the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

"Tareq has a wealth of experience and is a strategic, high-performing leader who understands the challenges and opportunities of our business and is committed to finding the best solutions for our customers," said David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. "I know Tareq will successfully lead the combination of our regions to form EMEA considering he grew up in the Middle East and has worked with our customers in both regions covering offshore and onshore segments."

Tareq has nearly 30 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry with domestic and international assignments for oil and gas projects. Prior to McDermott's combination with CB&I in 2018, he was CB&I's Group Vice President, Engineering and Construction International. Prior to joining CB&I in 2000, he worked with KBR for two years and Consolidated Contractors Company for seven years.



Tareq has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia. He also attended management and leadership programs at Rice University and London's School of Business.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 40,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com .

