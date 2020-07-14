

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew unexpectedly in June, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed Tuesday.



Exports grew 0.5 percent on a yearly basis in June. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 1.5 percent.



Likewise, imports increased 2.7 percent annually, confounding expectations for a decrease of 10 percent.



The trade surplus totaled $46.42 billion versus $62.9 billion surplus posted in May. The expected level was $58.6 billion.



In yuan terms, exports advanced 4.3 percent on year and imports gained 6.2 percent in June.



