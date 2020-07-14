

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) and Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) have signed a licensing and collaboration agreement on the development of pralsetinib providing exclusive rights to Roche for global co-development and commercialisation outside the US, excluding Greater China. In the US, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will obtain co-commercialisation rights to pralsetinib, Blueprint Medicine's investigational, once-daily oral precision therapy for the treatment of people with RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other types of thyroid cancer, as well as other solid tumours.



Blueprint will receive an upfront cash payment of $675 million and a $100 million equity investment in Blueprint Medicines' common stock. Blueprint is also eligible to receive up to $927 million in contingent development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, and royalties on net product sales outside the US.



Blueprint Medicines has submitted a new drug application for pralsetinib to the FDA and a marketing authorisation application to the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA granted priority review with an expected decision date of 23 November 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de