

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust Plc. (PCT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 April 2020 declined to 361.94 million pounds from 385.46 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit for the year decreased to 360.10 million pounds or 269.06 pence per share from 383.64 million pounds or 286.68 pence per share in the prior year.



Total income was 383.47 million pounds down from 409.68 million pounds in the previous year.



The Directors do not recommend, for the year under review, the payment of a dividend.



