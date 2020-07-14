

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) reported that its fiscal year statutory profit before tax improved by 8.4% to 224.1 million pounds. Earnings per share was 48.66 pence compared to 44.78 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 267.0 million pounds, up 8.7%. Organic growth in adjusted pretax profit at constant currency was 2.2%, for the fiscal year period. Adjusted earnings per share was 57.39 pence compared to 52.74 pence.



For the year to 31 March 2020, revenue increased by 10.5% to 1.34 billion pounds. Organic growth in revenue at constant currency was 4.8%, for the fiscal year period.



The Group stated that it has delivered a resilient financial performance in the first quarter of the new financial year, despite the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on recent trading and internal forecasts, the Group currently anticipates adjusted profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2021 to be 5%-10% below 2020 results.



The Board recommended a 3.8% increase in the final dividend to 9.96 pence per share, which together with the 6.54 pence per share interim dividend gives a total dividend per share of 16.50 pence, up 5.0% in total.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

