

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources Plc (KMR.L), on Tuesday, reported a 13% increase in Heavy Mineral Concentrate production, while Ilmenite production declined 5% from last year largely due to the contribution of a significant spillage retreatment campaign in the prior period.



Primary zircon production rose 5% to 11,600 tonnes versus 11,000 tonnes last year, due to increased HMC consumption. Total shipments of finished products decreased 29% to 219,100 tonnes compared to the prior year's 307,000 tonnes.



Further, Kenmare expects to produce 700,000 - 800,000 tonnes of ilmenite in 2020 taking into account the WCP B move timeline and the current risk profile.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

