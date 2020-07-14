

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) said the Group anticipates that adjusted operating profit and adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2020 will be ahead of current market consensus. Overall, full year revenues from continuing operations at constant currency were 1.7% lower than the previous year. Household sales were flat for the full year with second half year revenues 1.3% higher than the first half year.



The Group has appointed Clive Jennings as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Clive was formerly CFO at The Rank Group plc and joined McBride in late June. The Board has begun a formal process to identify a permanent CFO.



