

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday and bonds climbed as investors braced for the U.S. earnings season and pondered the potential impact of rising coronavirus cases on the global economy.



The benchmark DAX dropped 186 points, or 1.46 percent, to 12,612 after climbing 1.3 percent the previous day.



Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers lower, with Infineon Technologies losing 4.6 percent and Dialog Semiconductor declining 3 percent.



Meal-kit delivery firm Hellofresh rose 1.3 percent after raising its full-year revenue forecast.



Drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer AG edged up slightly after backing its FY20 view.



In economic releases, German inflation rebounded from a 45-month low in June, latest data from Destatis confirmed.



Consumer price inflation climbed to 0.9 percent in June from 0.6 percent in May, which was the lowest since September 2016.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.6 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in May.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in May.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP gained 0.7 percent after remaining unchanged in May.



All preliminary estimates released on June 29 were thus confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

