

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Springfield reopened its casino operations on Monday with 25% capacity, after remaining closed for nearly four months due to coronavirus pandemic.



The Massachusetts casino operator said that with the guidance from public health experts, it has devised a 'Seven-Point Safety Plan,' including thermal screening, hand sanitizing stations, six-foot floor markers, to curb the spread of the virus. As per rules from the state Gaming Commission, plexiglass dividers will be there between slot machines and there will be no games like Poker, roulette, and craps.



MGM does not plan to open its hotel and spa for the time being, and valet service also will not be available, it said. Initially, dining options will be limited to the Tap Sports Bar, South End Market, and Costa's pizza.



The other two massive Massachusetts casinos, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park have reopened last week.



Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 are declining in Massachusetts, with 154 confirmed cases on Monday by the Department of Public Health. The state has recorded a total of 105,783 confirmed coronavirus cases.



