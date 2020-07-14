

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There have been 4 IPOs in the healthcare sector so far this month in the U.S.



Listed below are the healthcare companies that are going public this week.



1. GoHealth Inc.



GoHealth is a Chicago, Illinois-based company with a mission to improve access to medicare and health insurance plans for consumers.



The company is scheduled to list Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under symbol 'GOCO.' on July 15, 2020.



About 39.5 million shares of Class A common stock will be offered in the initial public offering, with the price expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share.



The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 5.925 million shares of Class A common stock.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (USA), Evercore Group, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair & Co, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Loop Capital Markets



Financials:



For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the company expects net loss of between $20.0 million and $26.0 million compared to net income of $15.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues for the quarter are expected to be between $118.0 million and $130.0 million, up from $74.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.



2. Relay Therapeutics



Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicines company , with an initial focus in oncology.



The company is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'RLAY' on July 16, 2020.



Relay Therapeutics has offered to sell 14.7 million shares of common stock in the initial public offering, at a price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share.



The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 2.205 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead product candidates are RLY-1971, RLY-4008, and RLY-PI3K1047.



--RLY-1971 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluating the safety and tolerability in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.



--RLY-4008, for which Investigational New Drug enabling activities have been completed. This compound is expected to enter into phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations in the second half of 2020.



-- RLY-PI3K1047 to enter into IND-enabling studies in 2021.



