

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) said, for the second quarter, the company expects to report a net loss per share of $0.16 and a core loss per share of $0.20, resulting from a high level of catastrophe losses and, losses in the non-fixed income investment portfolio. The company's estimate for catastrophe losses is $854 million pre-tax ($673 million after-tax), net of reinsurance.



The company expects to report net investment income of $268 million pre-tax ($251 million after-tax), for the quarter.



